Commend staff and administration
I would like to publicly commend the staff and administration at St. John the Baptist School in Jefferson for their successful in-person first quarter of classes. It has been widely acknowledged that on-site education is the most beneficial for students of all ages. Despite the many challenges the current pandemic has presented, Principal Bare and his staff have worked tirelessly to make on-site schooling possible. Congratulations to all of you.
As we navigate through this difficult time, let us use the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday to thank all of those who have dedicated themselves to the well-being of our community and our nation. We still have much to be thankful for.
Marilyn Riedel,
Jefferson
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.