Commend staff and administration

I would like to publicly commend the staff and administration at St. John the Baptist School in Jefferson for their successful in-person first quarter of classes. It has been widely acknowledged that on-site education is the most beneficial for students of all ages. Despite the many challenges the current pandemic has presented, Principal Bare and his staff have worked tirelessly to make on-site schooling possible. Congratulations to all of you.

As we navigate through this difficult time, let us use the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday to thank all of those who have dedicated themselves to the well-being of our community and our nation. We still have much to be thankful for.

Marilyn Riedel,

Jefferson

Load comments