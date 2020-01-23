Start looking inward
Editor, Daily Union: This morning, I read "No Trump on Rushmore" posted by a gentleman named John Newman. Much like many letters to the editor nowadays, it is filled with vitriol, wild and false accusations, name-calling and hyperbole ... hardly appropriate for a former Whitewater principal.
I cannot help but ask what purpose it serves. Acting out of anger never, ever produces good long-term solutions to problems.
And shame on the Daily Union for posting such hatred.
I believe America is a shining city on a hill. Our country is truly blessed. Fixing the hatred in America ... no matter who or where it comes from... starts with looking inward.
Mr. Newman, I pray that God removes the anger and hatred from your heart. You are welcome to contact me and I will pray with you. — Mike Smith, Whitewater.
