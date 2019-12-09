Stewards of the earth
Editor, Daily Union: In the book of Genesis, it states that we are to be stewards of the earth. What better gift for us to give than to protect and nurture our planet?
When looking at the current United Nations climate report, I read "the levels of heat-trapping greenhouse gases in the atmosphere have reached another new record high, according to the World Meteorological Organization. There is no sign of a reversal in the trend, which is driving long-term climate change, sea level rise, ocean acidification and more extreme weather."
A good New Year's resolution might be: What can I do to reduce my carbon footprint? For ideas, go to www.globalstewards.org or similar sites. Happy holidays. — Sincerely, Linda Nichols, Watertown.
