Still hopeful (after all these years)
Editor, Daily Union: Recently, three major league baseball managers were fired for cheating. They had used technology to steal the signals of the opposing team, giving them an unfair advantage.
In a game. They were fired.
It appears that the U.S. Senate is about to give President Trump a pass for trying to cheat in something much more important than a game: our free elections, the heart and backbone of our democracy.
Take 30 seconds to call U.S. Sens. Ron Johnson at (202) 224-5323 and Tammy Baldwin (202) 224-5653 to tell them how you feel about this.
President Trump has been found guilty in court of defrauding students at Trump University, as well as misusing funds from his charitable organization (spending $10,000 earmarked for charity to purchase a portrait of himself), and ordered to pay millions of dollars in fines. He refuses to disclose his taxes. He has forbidden the State Department and Department of Justice to produce documents that tell the true story of his dealings with Ukraine, as well as forbidding employees of both State and DOJ from giving testimony to Congress. All this from a man who boasted of being able to grab women because of his wealth and power. A man who mocked a handicapped reporter. These are all facts, not opinions.
The cornerstones of Republican power in Wisconsin are gerrymandering and voter suppression, cheating to gain an unfair advantage.
Stay informed, call your senators, vote in November.
Learn more about Tom Palzewicz and Mason Becker, who are calling for transparency in government. Vote Donald Trump out of office.
I am still hopeful that Wisconsin voters want a fair election, and moral representatives. — Jim Marousis, Fort Atkinson.
