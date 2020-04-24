Still need volunteers
Editor, Daily Union: The week of April 19-25 was National Volunteer Week. Webster's Online Dictionary defines a volunteer as "a person who voluntarily undertakes or expresses a willingness to undertake a service." Although that definition is true, what it doesn't describe is the dedication and pride that volunteers also put into their jobs, as well. Please remember to take the time to say thank you to those who volunteer!
Fort Atkinson for many years has been blessed with having an amazing hospital and an equally amazing hospital staff, providing not only the city, but the county as well, a level of care and comfort that most cities our size couldn't imagine. Working alongside them (except right now during the safer-at-home order) is an equally dedicated and proud group of volunteers. With close to 200 volunteers who put in thousands of hours every year, the main focus of the Fort HealthCare Partners volunteer group is not only to serve the hospital, but to make sure that each patient and there their loved ones receive the best comfort and care while they are at the hospital.
Please, next time you find yourself at the hospital, take the time to say thanks to the volunteers, for the amazing jobs that they do!
In recent days and weeks, there have been numerous posts online, donations of food and countless signs made, all showing their gratitude and thanks for the health-care workers. Another wonderful way to show that gratitude is to become a volunteer for the hospital! We have numerous jobs that need to be done, flexible hours and the commitment is minimal. If interested, contact the volunteer office at (920) 568-5276 to set up a future appointment. — "Volunteeringly" yours, Timothy Haak, president, Partners Volunteers of Fort Memorial Hospital.
