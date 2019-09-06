Support Daily Union
Editor, Daily Union: Changes to the digital Daily Jefferson County Union have been announced. I am sorting out how our household will subscribe online besides getting the printed paper.
I have heard some complaints.
Stop.
The Daily Jefferson County Union connects us ... meat raffles, chicken dinners, church holiday sales, obits, parades, local initiatives going on, library and museum programs, senior citizen programs and services, city and county government transparency, letters to the editor, awards, local sports news and pictures, small business sales, school information and more. Notification of all these things provides us a sense of what is happening among us.
Do not take this newspaper for granted.
This newspaper helps us keep our community safe and healthy. If you are not a subscriber, this could be one thing you can do to help insure we stay connected to one another. It has been a big strength of this community for nearly 150 years. Subscribe; give a subscription as a gift.
This newspaper helps us be successful economically and provides community connection. It signals a community that is paying attention to current and future issues. New residents and businesses pay attention to this element when considering a location. This newspaper gives our community an edge over other communities.
Don’t doubt it. Wake up and support it. — Ann Engelman, Fort Atkinson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.