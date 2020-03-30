Vote for Karofsky
Editor, Daily Union: I encourage everyone to vote for Jill Karofsky for state Supreme Court on April 7. Judge Karofsky will be a voice for the people on many topics, including nonpartisan voting maps.
The other candidate is an active defender of gerrymandering. We have lived with gerrymandered voting districts since 2011, when the maps created maps were more rigged than almost any in modern history, according to researchers.
Wisconsin should follow the lead of states like Iowa and create a nonpartisan, independent Fair Maps commission, using objective criteria to draw voting districts that guard against partisanship and favoritism.
New voting maps will be drawn in 2021 and remain in place for ten years. The State Supreme Court will likely be involved in this matter. Judge Karofsky can be trusted to bring fairness to this important decision. — Sincerely, Steve Bower, Lake Mills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.