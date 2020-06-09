Few can argue that the coronavirus pandemic has created unforeseen challenges for farmers. It’s one of the reasons why Gov. Tony Evers announced the Wisconsin Farm Support Program, a $50 million fund designed to provide direct payments to farmers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
As we now are observing June Dairy Month, Wisconsin’s farmers still need your help. Organizations such as Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin are encouraging consumers to stand with state dairy farmers to help celebrate an industry that contributes to Wisconsin’s identity and economy.
What better time than June Dairy Month than for consumers to step up and help an industry in serious need of support? Most state residents, or dairy historians, know that June Dairy Month started out as a way to distribute extra milk during the warm months of summer. The commemoration was established in 1937 by grocer organizations sponsoring “National Milk Month.” By 1939, June became the official “dairy month.”
Wisconsin’s dairy farmers are committed to delivering fresh, wholesome nutrition to dairy lovers all over the world using sustainable farming practices. Consider that in 2017, Wisconsin’s dairy farmers reached a milestone achievement by reducing the environmental impact of producing a gallon of milk by involving 31-percent less water, 21-percent less land, a 20-percent smaller carbon footprint and 21-percent less manure than in 2007.
Dairy farmers have adapted their businesses quickly to meet changing demands and fulfill consumers’ essential nutrition needs — but that’s not enough.
Events like the Jefferson County Dairy Breakfast and Madison’s Cows on the Concourse usually help draw attention to the impact the dairy industry makes on the state’s economy. But this year, because of tight social-distancing guidelines to curb the spread of the coronavirus, events like these have been postponed or even canceled.
Ironically, this year, more than ever, we need to celebrate Wisconsin’s dairy farmers. Why? Consider that the number of dairy farms has declined steadily from 167,000 in 1930 to just 7,700 in 2019, despite a record production of 30.6 billion pounds of milk.
Consider also that the top eight U.S. states account for two-thirds of total U.S. milk production, but California and Wisconsin alone account for almost one-third of national milk production. In 2019, that meant Wisconsin produced 14 percent of the U.S. total .
So what can you do to help support June Dairy Month? Help your local dairy farmers by going to local creameries and cheese shops, as well as purchase more milk, ice cream and cheese. Buying locally produced dairy and milk products in local supermarkets are great ways to support local dairy farmers, too.
It’s always dairy good to buy local, but this June, you should be really moo-tivated.
