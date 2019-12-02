Support veterans
Editor, Daily Union: On behalf of the Paul Frank Florine American Legion Post 166, all of us veterans to all of you, wish you a very merry Christmas.
This is the time of year when veterans need help; being alone is not some thing anyone should go through. The veterans gave up time in their young lives for all, and now we should all give up some of our time for them. Take time to give a smile, a hug, a pleasant "Hi."
When we needed them the most, they were there; now when they need you the most, be there for them. If they need to talk, listen, need some one to have coffee, take them and buy them coffee.
We, as veterans, have missed many holidays. Please be there for the veterans. If you know of any veteran who needs help, please contact the local Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars or Vietnam Veterans of America chapter. They need us; be there. — American Legion Post 166 Chaplain Roger Faultersack, Fort Atkinson.
