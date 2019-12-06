Swamp is draining
Editor, Daily Union: I've missed when John C. was named editor of this paper. It seems John wants to edit every letter I submit. He tries to make it look like I'm making up stories, that I'm uninformed.
To start, my letter about the cartoon that I saw, at no point did I say the cartoon validates my prediction that several Obama officials are guilty. John needs to stop making up what I write; perhaps he's seen too much of Adam Schiff? I said after telling of the cartoon that "Who knows where this will go?"
Then I'm told I need to say where the cartoon came from, yet in John's letter, he states, "findings of the Justice Department's investigation of the FBI during the 2016 presidential campaign have been rendered irrelevant." What findings, what source, John. Where did you get this from? Why two standards, John? Of course, we see the usual double standard that requires conservatives to act one way only to be ignored by Dems doing the same darned thing.
John, we conservatives have finally said "enough." Asking the Dems to read the Constitution concerning being "innocent until proven guilty." John, this is most assuredly in the Constitution. Amendments have been added to this great document. In the dictionary, "amendment" is an "alteration of or addition to a motion, bill, constitution, etc." So what I asked was true. Read the Constitution. Now who looks like they're uninformed?
Finally, the cartoon is still very much in play as to becoming true. The Dems are in a snit. I totally understand. They should be. By going after President Trump with this Russian fairytale is now backfiring. It seems that the next few weeks with various investigative reports coming out will only show us all just how corrupt the last administration was. Sorry Obama lovers.
Wow, what a great time in history to be a conservative! The swamp is draining. — Donald Girton, Fort Atkinson.
