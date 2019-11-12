For the record, and written as a disclaimer, as the superintendent of the School District of Jefferson, I am not against parochial or private schools. In fact, I value the need for high-quality parochial and private schools across our nation and our state like the ones we have locally.
The School District of Jefferson and the three parochial schools — St. John’s Lutheran, St. John the Baptist Catholic and St. Peter’s Lutheran in Helenville — have a wonderful and supportive relationship. I feel fortunate to have these schools in our region. In addition to calendar, special education services, emergency communications and busing, we share a number of other resources and ideas. We support each other. I hope our three local parochial schools and the many others in our region thrive and experience success and longevity in our community and country.
This article is not a “we-versus-them” article, but, rather, a plea for the State of Wisconsin to be transparent with the public when public tax dollars are involved.
For clarification, open enrollment provides enrollment options for students from one public school to attend another public school. Open enrollment has been in Wisconsin since 1998. Vouchers, on the other hand, provide options to utilize tax dollars to subsidize students to attend private or parochial schools. Vouchers are new to Wisconsin in the last few years.
Transparency to citizens through the voucher program, in my opinion, is not evident. For example, if 100 students who live in the School District of Jefferson attend private or parochial schools — whether those schools are in Jefferson, Oconomowoc, Watertown, Lake Mills, Hartland, Fort Atkinson or other cities — those 100 students, if supported by tax dollars through vouchers, impact the property tax bill. This is new through the Wisconsin voucher program.
When property owners receive their property tax bill in December, it only reads “School District of Jefferson.” The property tax bill does not say St. John’s Lutheran, Lakeside Lutheran, Lake Country Lutheran, St. Paul, University Lake School, St. Joseph’s, St. Jerome’s, St. Bruno’s or several others in our region.
What the School District of Jefferson portion of the property tax bill truly means versus what the perception of the property owner is likely is very different.
What it means is that the children who “live” in the School District of Jefferson (SDoJ) and attend the SDoJ or attend any parochial/private school anywhere in Wisconsin that accepts state voucher dollars. In other words, that slice of the pie of your property tax bill called the “School District of Jefferson” is for any child living in the School District of Jefferson who uses tax dollars to go to school in the School District of Jefferson or any private or parochial school in the State of Wisconsin that uses vouchers.
The likely perception is that when the taxpayer receives their tax bill and they read the “School District of Jefferson” portion of the tax bill, they might correlate that to mean Jefferson High School, Jefferson Middle School, or East, West and Sullivan elementary schools. They likely do not correlate that to mean any child who lives in the district boundaries, but attends a private or parochial school receiving voucher dollars.
If a property owner sees the portion of their tax bill that says SDoJ and that same property tax owner has questions, they assume they can call the school district. Today, when the School District of Jefferson district office administrators receive those phone calls, we cannot fully answer their questions like we could confidently do so prior to law changes that now include vouchers. We do not know how many children living in the SDoJ are attending Lakeside Lutheran, St. Peter’s of Helenville, St. Bruno’s of Dousman, St. Paul of Lake Mills and the list goes on. In fact, we are not even able to confirm the accuracy of the numbers.
As the number of parochial and private schools utilizing vouchers continues to increase, the available tax dollars to public schools decreases. However, to citizens and property owners, the tax bill only points to the School District of Jefferson as the recipient of those hard-earned tax dollars. I ask why?
It is also noteworthy that the School District of Jefferson has experienced a net gain of students in recent years in open enrollment. SDoJ does not have a net loss of students choosing vouchers.
Again, for the record, if vouchers are the route to go in Wisconsin, I only ask for full disclosure to the citizens of our state. This opinion article is not taking a stance on pro-vouchers or against vouchers, but, rather, the transparency that our taxpayers deserve when reading their property tax bill.
