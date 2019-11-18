Teach life skills
Editor, Daily Union: When it comes to schooling for children, young adults and grown adults, it is important to get the best education possible. Education is important in being successful in the future.
That being said, most, if not all, schools lack classes that should be required by all students. Classes such as nutrition, automobile maintenance, budgeting, cooking, credit, first aid, insurance, local government, stress management, survival skills and taxes. Instead of being taught things that will better individuals, we are taught things such as history of art, music, design, drama and any general education course.
According to Wh Magazine, we make sure children graduate able to communicate effectively in writing and do basic math, but who makes sure they can cook their own meals, wash their own clothes or balance their checkbook? People may assume that individuals’ parents would teach them this, but what if a child doesn’t have their parents in their life, or their parents both work full time and do not have the time to? This is an important topic to care about because too many young and grown adults depend on their parents and peers for help, but depending on the person, sometimes being dependent on others isn’t an option.
Huffpost states that determining why these valuable lessons aren’t taught is complex, but a big factor is that people assume that children will learn all of this at home. For me personally, I was never taught to cook, how to deal with stress, or how to deal with credit, taxes, and insurance. Being 22, I feel as if I should have all the knowledge possible on these topics, seeing I am about to graduate in less than a year; but unfortunately, I have more to learn about these topics, on top of the courses I am already taking in school.
I can think of numerous times where I have had to call my mom or dad and ask them questions about real-life situations. That being said, I cannot think of a time I have had to call my mom or dad about my historical art paper or calculus homework.
Don’t get me wrong: I think classes such as music, dance and art should still be offered, but should not be mandatory. According to the Daily American, if life skills were taught at schools, students are able to take those skills into their adulthood. It would help students become more independent at younger ages, and help students become successful in life. The Daily American also informs its readers that by making life skill classes mandatory, it would make the transition to adulthood easier on today’s generations.
Having unnecessary classes be mandatory causes students to be more in debt and have to pay more for schooling. That is unfair in my eyes, seeing that getting an education is already expensive as is. The New York Times mentions that one reason so many students drop out of school is because they don’t see the point. Having unnecessary classes be required causes students to lose interest and wish they could learn more about real-life situations.
In order for life skill classes to be required in schools, it is important that this topic is constantly talked about around the United States. I ask that you, as readers, think about the education you received and think about all the unnecessary classes you took. If you dropped out, why? If you have kids, ask them about real-life situations and how to deal with them. See if they even know how.
Overall, I ask that you go to your local schools and ask them why life skill classes aren’t offered. It is so important that individuals grow up learning how to function and be successful in their future lives. — Dena Dryer, Whitewater.
