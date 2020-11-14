Thank you, Santa

Editor, Daily Union. This is a letter to Santa Claus.

Dear Santa: Much has changed since I wrote to you last! I did find the walking sticks and cap that you left for me. Thank you! I use the sticks each day to hike. The wonderful cap feels great on top of my hair-challenged head!

As you are aware, the pandemic has placed us all in a state of isolation. This is not easy.

I often think of you, Santa! I realized that you are also in a state of isolation for the most part of the year. You do have your playful elves to serve as a great distraction.

Santa, you are our mentor. You are always cheerful, happy and caring to everyone! I realize that you have taught me to keep reaching out to others each and every day.

I will leave for you a big oatmeal wrapped cookie and a bottle of water to help you on your way. Plus, a few masks if you need them. I am sure everyone will still know who you are if you had one on!

Thank you, Santa for the gift of you to the world!

Stay Safe.

We need you! — John Casey Kalkirtz, a recycled teenager, Beloit.

