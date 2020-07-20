Rock County Sheriff Troy Knudson on Monday announced his department’s annual awards recipients, and we were pleased to see chef Tyler Sailsbery listed among them.
Tyler, as many readers undoubtedly know, is the owner of The Black Sheep Restaurant in Whitewater. He also formerly owned and operated Casual Joe’s, as well as Fin and Hooves in the Whitewater Country Club.
What many folks might not know, though, is that Tyler does a lot of community service work, and that is why Sheriff Knudson honored him with a Citizens Award.
For the past four years, Tyler has volunteered his time and talents to plan a menu and work with RECAP inmates to prepare a seasonal five-course meal for the annual Farm to Table Dinner fundraiser for the RECAP Garden. Sheriff Knudson said that Tyler’s “culinary expertise elevates this event and directly contributes to its popularity and success.”
RECAP is an acronym for Rock County Education and Criminal Addiction Program. Through it, the sheriff’s department helps people who have gotten in trouble learn new coping skills, which will allow them to keep themselves out of jail in the future. Working in the garden and its associated CSA (community-supported agriculture effort) is just one part of the program, which might also include addiction services, anger management, parenting skills, basic education, job skills and much more.
Located just east of the sheriff’s office, the garden has been part of RECAP for more than two decades. It provides educational services to the community and RECAP participants while also providing produce to local food pantries and nonprofit organizations throughout Rock County. The CSA is not being offered this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic, but in past years, county residents have been able to buy a share in the garden to receive a weekly basket of produce grown and harvested by inmates.
Each season, some 3,000 hours are spent in the garden, which includes raised beds, horizontal grows, an herb garden and a natural shelter. We are told that many inmates truly end up enjoying the gardening and talk about starting their own gardens once they get out of jail.
While the Rock County Sheriff’s Office award exemplifies Tyler’s community service, we must mention some other programs with which the local chef has been associated. He undertook a three-week Chef-in-Residence program at Purdy Elementary School in Fort Atkinson to teach students about local, healthy foods to incorporate into their diets. He has participated in fundraising dinners for the Whitewater Rotary Club, Bethel House and other nonprofit and civic organizations, and is a staunch supporter of local farmers and businesses.
And just this past April, Tyler was recognized by Whitewater Unites Lives with its first-ever Hometown Hero Award for “generously nourishing our community with delicious donated meals during the COVID-19 crisis.” Despite the pandemic creating economic hardship for his own restaurant and employees, Tyler donated thousands of free breakfasts and lunches for children while schools were closed due to the pandemic.
So, we are pleased to congratulate Tyler Sailsbery on that honor, as well as Monday’s Citizen’s Award from Rock County Sheriff Knudson.
There is no doubt that residents of the greater Whitewater area are extremely blessed to have among them a chef who feeds not only hungry stomachs, but also hungry souls.
