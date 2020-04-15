Thanks, school staff
Editor, Daily Union: I would like to commend the School District of Fort Atkinson, all educators and support staff, including IT support, for the tremendous effort expended in facilitating online classrooms.
What a difficult challenge to overcome in such a short period. So well done, everyone.
I know how frustrating it must be at times, not only for teachers and support staff, but also for parents and students alike, so hang in there, everyone ... you're all doing great and your efforts are very much appreciated. Please stay safe and healthy. — Gordon W. Gavin, an ex-IT professional who understands and appreciates the wonderful support provided by D.J. Scullin and his IT team.
