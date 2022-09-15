When President Joe Biden announced that his administration would be forgiving up to $10,000 for student loan borrowers (and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients), his statement included information about how the debt forgiveness would be taxed.

“Thanks to the American Rescue Plan, this debt relief will not be treated as taxable income for the federal income tax purposes,” the statement reads. It makes sense: this is money that never met the hands of its recipients.

Load comments