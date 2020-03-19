The nonpartisan part
Editor, Daily Union: The current public health emergency effects the April elections in a number of ways, among them:
1. It puts at risk both voters and pollworkers.
2. Pollworkers are often older citizens and are at even higher risk if they become infected.
3. If these pollworkers understandably refuse to work the polls on April 7, what do we do?
We can at least do one thing: all voters in Wisconsin should immediately contact their elected state representatives and urge either a postponement of the April 7 elections or that the State of Wisconsin mail absentee ballots to all registered voters in Wisconsin; or, better yet, that they take both actions.
Here is the relevant contact information:
• Gov. Tony Evers. 608-266-1212, https://appengine.egov.com/apps/wi/governor/voice-an-opinion.
• Sen. Stephen Nass. 608-266-2635, Sen.Nass@legis.wisconsin.gov.
• Rep. Cody Horlacher. 608-266-5715, Rep.Horlacher@legis.wisconsin.gov.
• Scott Fitzgerald, Senate Majority Leader. 608-266-5660, Sen.Fitzgerald@legis.wisconsin.gov.
• Robin Vos, Assembly Speaker. 608-266-9171, Rep.Vos@legis.wisconsin.gov.
The partisan part:
As an op-ed headline in today’s Guardian put it, “The coronavirus is a political problem, not just a health problem. Remember that when you vote.” — John H. Callan, Fort Atkinson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.