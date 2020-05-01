The tipping point
Editor, Daily Union: Wisconsin Health Services (dhs.wisconsin.gov) needs to be both complimented and critiqued now that it is cautiously publishing regional “work and leisure facility-location investigations” on it’s Covid-19 website, in addition to publishing the results of county-level person tracing test results. The initial caution is probably related to privacy concerns for businesses and other organizations, as specific names and facility locations are not identified. The media might explore this privacy decision in more detail.
However, there is another puzzling DHS decision besides the privacy decision that needs to be investigated immediately by the media; it seems to have no logical explanation and has potentially negative consequences.
That is the accidental or deliberate misalignment of the HERC-region collection of counties reporting on the DHS Hospital Capabilities page and a novel collection of counties reported on on the facility-wide page. This misalignment of data for different sets of counties will result in the “data-sharing fog” that occurs when trying to compare hospital admission rates based on one set of counties to facility investigation data based on another set of counties.
My career as a physician, before I retired, focused on training, advising and supporting physicians, nurses, healthcare administrators, technology workers and public officials, helping them improve access to the key healthcare data needed for each to make better decisions. I often found this kind of category misalignment within many organizations. Whether it is accidental or deliberate, the longer this data misalignment goes uncorrected, the more bad decisions are generated from the “data-sharing fog” created from this misalignment.
HERC (Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition) regions in Wisconsin provide an intermediate level of healthcare administration between the state and county levels of
health-care administration. These seven HERC regions were designed to optimize triage and transportation from local hospitals to regional referral hospitals. Less understood is that these regional health-care coalitions leverage transportation systems that were previously optimized for regional shopping traffic, commuter traffic and local shipping traffic. Each HERC region naturally encapsulates the local COVID-19 hotspots that often occur due to multicounty travel within a region. Consequently, HERC regions provide a natural structure for localized decisionmaking while Wisconsin is opening up for business. HERC regions are local enough to be close to the impact of COVID-19 on local health-care, business and travel, but are large enough to evaluate the impact of COVID-19 due to multicounty shopping and commuter patterns.
There is a second reason for DHS facility investigation to align with HERCs. Hospital admissions provide the first opportunity to collect locations visited from many infected patients,
as well as persons contacted. These addresses should be sent on the first day of admission to the facility investigation decisionmakers within the HERC. In order to better improve the speed of information flowing from hospital to tracing personnel, maximum collaboration is needed within the HERCs. It makes no sense for the state to purposely misalign already defined local collaborations and undermine local decisionmaking by creating a novel collection of counties for COVID-19 purposes.
Wisconsin citizens are anxious to return local COVID-19 governance to local control supported by the best tools the state can offer. Our local media need to focus on regional HERC-based responses to the epidemic rather than the state-level efforts, which are too distant from the hotspot location to quickly evaluate and remediate the risk, and the county-level efforts, which are more local in scope and too distant from multicounty contributors to hotspot locations. — Respectfully, Dan Russler, M.D. (retired), Helenville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.