Editor, Daily Union: Think about this. The nation is drawing closer to the time when the electorate will be engaged in choosing a leader for the next four years; choosing between an unqualified incumbent and an experienced, thoughtful leader. When American voters hire a person to sit as the leader of the free world, they expect she/he will exhibit the highest character and be prepared to undertake the most difficult tasks of governing. Voters expect leadership at the highest level.
No president enters the Oval Office knowing exactly what will be faced, whether Civil War with Lincoln, Pearl Harbor with FDR, the Twin Towers with George Bush or COVID-19 with Donald Trump. The reaction taken will, in the end, determine whether their efforts show leadership or not.
We know Trump has been confrontational and devisive in his rhetoric and action, which is not leadership, often engaging in bullying behavior and child-like name calling. When Trump had the opportunity to be decisive and show leadership, he failed miserably and attempted to make up for his shortcomings by passing the blame on to someone else. His administration should not be forgiven, after 3 ½ years, any errors of commission or omission as the burden rests upon Trump alone.
When reduced to the simplest form, on leadership performance, Trump deserves a failure and places his administration as one of the lowest rated presidencies in the American experience. It will take a least a generation to correct the mess Trump created, domestically and internationally. — Sincerely, John Newhouse, Whitewater.
