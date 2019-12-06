We are one team
Editor, Daily Union: A threat was never made.
Unfortunately, rumors and miscommunication within the student population, as well as with parents, have caused and continue to cause worry within our community. Again, there was no threat made at or to, any of our Fort Atkinson schools. If there should ever be a legitimized concern, as a district, we have a full plan of action that includes immediate and extensive communication with staff, parents, students, and the community.
Student and staff safety is our highest priority, we take every concern seriously. Please share your concerns with administrators or the Fort Atkinson Police Department. All reported concerns are investigated by administrators in collaboration with the Fort Atkinson Police Department.
We are one district, one team, one community. Again, there was no threat made at or to, any of our Fort Atkinson schools. — The School District of Fort Atkinson.
