Time for climate action
Editor, Daily Union: It's time for our Wisconsin legislators to take climate change seriously, be leaders and not followers. As Douglas La Follete, our secretary of state, said in his recent editorial (https://madison.com/ct/opinion/column/doug-la-follette-looking-beyond-the-climate-change-numbers/article_b55e9505-e684-53c3-b9d8-4d59fdd0b094.html), the very identity of Wisconsin is at stake, as well as its economy.
It is not just Democrats making the case for action on climate change anymore; the fossil fuel industry itself is making the case. The chief executive of BP just stated (https://www.bbc.com/news/business-51475379) that the company will sharply cut carbon emissions and "reinvent" itself, including investing in alternative energy. Similar moves have been made by Shell and Total.
Why the change? It's not just that they realize their product is overheating the earth, but the share prices of major fossil fuel companies has stagnated. Exxon is nearly the same price it was 10 years ago, while the DOW has nearly tripled in value. Investors worldwide are staying away from fossil fuel stocks. The CEO of Blackrock, the world's largest investment firm managing over $7 trillion in assets, recently stated that they would begin exiting investments that present a high sustainability risk such as those in coal producers. He said "awareness is rapidly changing, and I believe we are on the edge of a fundamental reshaping of finance" (https://www.nytimes.com/2020/01/14/business/dealbook/larry-fink-blackrock-climate-change.html).
It's just a matter of time before the fossil fuel industry becomes history. We don't have time to delay. The changes need to happen now and be done in a manner that eases the burden of change on workers and corporations. A first-step bipartisan solution, a carbon pricing and dividend approach has been proposed by over 3,000 economists (https://clcouncil.org/economists-statement/). Republican stalwarts such as George Schultz and Howard Baker endorse the approach.
Such a bill has been introduced in Congress and has 80 co-sponsors: the Energy Innovation and Climate Dividend Act (EICDA) (https://energyinnovationact.org/). It imposes a steadily increasing fee on fossil fuels as they are extracted from the earth to reflect the high long-term costs of burning the fuel (costs currently being transferred to our children). The fee is returned to individuals and can be used as they wish. Some of the cash likely will be used to pay higher electric bills. Some also will insulate their homes or buy an electric vehicle. Many more jobs, an estimated 2.1 million (https://citizensclimatelobby.org/energy-innovation-and-carbon-dividend-act/), will be gained than lost, both from the rapidly expanding sustainable energy infrastructure and the cash put in the pockets of the people who spend and sustain our economy.
As U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., has told me several times, India and China need to do their part, too. It's an international problem and we can't solve this alone. The EICDA has a border cost adjustment that encourages other countries to enact similar carbon pricing or risk higher tariffs on their goods at our border. Our industry will not be disadvantaged. The health benefits of no longer burning fossil fuels are enormous, too; just in the U.S., we will have 250,000 fewer premature deaths once the air clears.
The time for action is now. We can solve this problem while providing more and better jobs and improved health for our citizens while minimizing the future overheating of the earth and its dire impacts. — Sincerely, Philip Smith, Waukesha.
