As often happens in troubling times, the coronavirus has brought out the best in Jefferson County residents and businesses, and we’d like to give a few “shout outs” to them today.
• Our first “shout out” goes to Crystal Farms in Lake Mills. Last week, it donated 2,650 pounds of cheese to the School District of Jefferson’s grab-and-go lunches for children at home.
What a “grate” gesture!
• And here’s a “shout out” for Erin Rae of Paddy Coughlin’s Irish Pub in Fort Atkinson. We all know of her wonderful work finding homes for orphaned dogs through Paddy’s Paws, but she also has been busy helping the community while the bar is closed due to COVID-19.
Taking advantage of competitive pricing by buying in bulk, Erin takes orders for everything from fruits, veggies, meat and fish to breakfast items, kid and adult snack packs, take-and-bake cookies and packages them to order. Buyers then pick them up on Wednesdays, getting great food at good prices without having worry about social distancing.
We’re mentioning this because now she has a special thank-you basket bundle on reserve for a hometown hero to show appreciation for his or her service in Fort Atkinson, whatever it might be. She is taking nominations on Paddy’s Facebook page and will pick a name from that hat.
Kudos to Erin as she not only continues to keep her customers and dog lovers engaged, but continually comes up with unique ideas to help the community during this difficult time in history.
• There certainly are a zillion other people doing wonderful things for our communities during the coronavirus pandemic. From sewing facemasks and filling food pantry shelves to placing “happy hearts” in their windows and ordering takeout to keep restaurants afloat, Jefferson County residents all deserve a huge “shout out.”
• And a “super-duper shout out” goes to all our health-care workers and the county’s health department staffers who are working around the clock to keep all of us on the homefront safe and informed about the war being waged against COVID-19. Kudos to each and every one of you!
• Of course, we can’t give “shout outs” without at least one “shout at,” so here it is:
A “shout at” goes to the Wisconsinites who are protesting Gov. Tony Evers’ month-extension of the “Safer at Home” order.
We understand the need to get the economy moving again and the financial stress the closures have caused businesses and their employees, including all of us here at the Daily Union. But the governor did loosen restrictions starting April 24 on nonessential businesses, allowing them to make deliveries and have curbside pickup available. It’s a baby step, but one going in the right direction.
While health officials think the arrival of new cases is slowing down in Wisconsin, they also warn it could rise quickly without continued mitigation efforts. There still is not enough testing and contact tracing being done to know who has COVID-19 ... and who doesn’t.
Viruses cannot tell time and four or five weeks of “Safer at Home” is not long enough to be certain that the coronavirus curve has flattened for good.
We need only look toward Japan, Singapore and Milan, Italy, where a second wave of the virus is rearing its ugly head. China, where the coronavirus began last fall and where residents were on total lockdown for more than two months, just recorded a six-week high of new confirmed cases.
Despite the negative economic impact, we can not be too cautious when it comes to our health. Too many people have died of COVID-19 to place more lives in jeopardy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.