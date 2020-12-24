There are times when a community shows its true character of its citizens. Since the start of the COVID pandemic last spring the support that the Fort Atkinson Food Pantry has received from the community has been terrific.
During a time when many people have lost jobs or had working hours reduced and many food pantries have been short of food due to increased demand, Fort Atkinson has continued to support the Fort Atkinson Food Pantry at a high level. This community support, along with our partnerships with the Community Action Coalition and Second Harvest of Southern Wisconsin and the relationships we have with local grocery and convenience stores, have kept an abundant supply of food available at the Fort Atkinson Food Pantry.
The board of directors of the Fort Atkinson Food Pantry extends a heartfelt thank you to everyone, whether a business large or small, an organization, a school or an individual, who has supported the food pantry with donations of cash or food. Without the generous support that you continue to give the food pantry we would not be able to exist as we do.
To our neighbors in the School District of Fort Atkinson who do not have enough food in this difficult time, we invite you to make use of the food pantry at 715 Jones Ave. on Monday or Thursday between 3 and 5:30 p.m. You also can order your food online for pickup at the pantry through a link on our website — fortatkinsonfoodpantry.org. All the food you receive is free of charge. We are not allowed to charge for the food you receive. If you are in a difficult financial situation, let us help you free up some of your cash for other necessities.
Once again, we thank you and are deeply grateful for your support. Without you, the food pantry would not be what it is today.
Alan Timm
President,
Fort Atkinson Food Pantry
