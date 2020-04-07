Were there ever doubt of Wisconsinites’ devotion to civic duty, there is no more.
On Tuesday, we witnessed residents of the Badger State — and in particular, the greater Jefferson County area — wear their patriotism on their sleeve as they went to the polls to cast ballots in the spring election.
Doing so likely wasn’t as automatic as usual. The COVID-19 pandemic is in full swing, with health officials warning that this week could be the worst yet for Americans. There are more than 2,440 confirmed cases of coronavirus in our state, with 92 deaths. Thankfully, Jefferson County only has had 16 confirmed cases and zero deaths, but who knows how many of the rest of us have latent symptoms or are carriers fortunate enough not to have become ill?
That is why we were so disappointed in our legislators’ (and state and U.S. justices’) decisions to still hold the election Tuesday despite Wisconsin being the only “Safer at Home” state left doing so.
There’s no doubt that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers threw a hail Mary Monday when he tried to move the election to June. The Republicans quickly sent it to the state Supreme Court, which said “no.” At the same time, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a federal judge’s earlier ruling to allow absentee ballots to be returned through April 13.
What that meant was that all absentee ballots either had to be handed in at the polls on or postmarked by April 7th. The high court rulings came fairly late Monday, and we wouldn’t be surprised if some voters didn’t get the word and missed submitting their absentee ballot by the new stringent deadline.
Our state representatives didn’t, we might note. All of our local Assemblymen and senators voted absentee. Now, they very well might do that as a rule, but we thought it was interesting that none cast their ballot at home in person, if only to set an example.
The talking heads and political writers are blaming the GOP for not wanting Democratic-leaning Milwaukee voters to have more time to cast ballots in favor of the liberal candidate challenging the conservative high court justice. As it was Tuesday, only five of the 160 polling places were open in Milwaukee. Who knows how many people didn’t make it to the front of the line by 8 p.m. or, frustrated, simply stayed home?
We don’t know. Certainly, we’re no politico, and we are not taking sides. We leave any conjecture as to whether politics trumped the pandemic on April 7, 2020, to history.
What we do know is this: Wisconsin voters never should have been put in a position in which they had to choose their health (and that of others) over their Constitutional right to vote. For whatever reason.
It’s uncomfortable being wedged between a rock and a hard place. Sure, we come from sturdy stock, and a good number of the voters we saw wore facemasks and even gloves. Our polling places were clean and organized. And everyone was sanitizing their hands, social distancing and smiling … well, at least those whose mouths we could see.
Everyone made the best of a bad situation.
So we offer a tip of our editorial hat to all who ventured forth to do their civic duty, as well as those who chose to stay home.
We are so very proud of you. All of you.
Wisconsin Strong!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.