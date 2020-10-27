Along with the rest of Jefferson County voting on the presidential, Congressional and state Assembly races Nov. 3, the Town of Palmyra will be casting ballots on a referendum.
Electors will be asked whether they think the town clerk/treasurer should be elected by residents or appointed by the board of supervisors.
Certainly, Palmyra isn’t the first township to consider this. Years ago, the towns of Sullivan and Hebron approved appointing — essentially hiring — the clerk/treasurer. Others have done so, as well.
From where we sit, this is a no-brainer. It used to be that the town clerk/treasurer was responsible for taking meeting minutes, publishing agendas and helping with elections. Paying bills. That sort of thing.
But the duties are much greater today. The clerk-treasurer is in charge of payroll, election certification, reporting income and expenditures to the state, quarterly state and federal filings, liquor licenses, keeping track of statute updates, and managing bank accounts and property tax payments.
So essentially, today’s clerk-treasurer needs to be more than a low-paid township “volunteer.”
We think every township, not just Palmyra, should have an appointed clerk-treasurer. That way, the board can be sure to hire a person who has the education and experience to do the job and at the same time be accountable for it. In addition, the pool of candidates would not be limited to town residents only.
This does not mean the current and past town clerk-treasurers have not done fine work. Rather, in an age of growing bureaucratic paperwork and accounting tasks, having an appointed positions just makes sense.
Vote “yes” on the Town of Palmyra referendum Nov. 3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.