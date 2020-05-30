Treat others with respect
Editor, Daily Union: I cannot understand deeds of hatred on many levels, whether it is ridicule or active harm done to others.
God tells us to “love one another as he has loved us.”
Some persons believe the medical experts and wear masks in public and avoid close spaces with others. There are many personal reasons for persons to either use, or not, a mask, or social distance. They all deserve to have their choice about what to do. That includes business owners.
If the owner wants to require masks, they can. If they choose not to require them, that's their right also. The persons can go to the stores that fits their belief.
There are public places that everyone has to use. Tb skin tests were required because a few teachers infected many children in their class. Disney required children prove they had a measles vaccines before they came into parks because so many children got ill from one case. Most children are required to have vaccines before they enroll in schools. Isolation and vaccinations were required to protect persons from smallpox. These diseases are now almost gone in affluent countries.
I choose to agree with the health professionals, and have some personal reasons to follow their recommendations because I think that I can harm others if I don't.
Above all, remember God is in charge and we should stop worrying and treat others with respect . — Judy Lembrich, Jefferson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.