Trump a true leader
Editor, Daily Union: Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves … (Proverbs 31:8a).
Since Roe vs. Wade in 1973, think of the staggering statistic, well over 61 million unborn babies have been killed by abortion! Talk about a legalized holocaust in this great land of ours!
Now, some are also allowing the killing of a child after birth if parents decide they don’t want it.
Our country deserves no blessings from our great God, only his wrath and punishment. Only by his grace do we continue to be blessed.
Abortion is not a “separation of church and state” issue. The government’s God-given responsibility is to protect its citizens. Our government is failing to protect the rights and the lives of its weakest and most vulnerable, our innocent unborn children who are protected under the constitution. Will we ignore this legalized murder?
Very few political candidates will take a stand for life these days. Any candidate who does, gets my vote. I want to do all I can to “speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves.”
Did you know that President Trump was the first president in history to attend the March for Life in Washington D.C. last January? There’s a true leader. — Paul Scharrer, Fort Atkinson.
