Trump needs to go
Editor, Daily Union: I am 60 years old. I live in the house my mother was born in. I’ve had a neighbor, a Baptist, with a wife and three sons, for 50 years. We’ve always been on friendly terms.
Recently, two families connected to the Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Synod (WELS) Christian academy have moved close by. Another nearby family sends their sons to the same school. I am not an atheist or an agnostic, but I do not subscribe to any organized religion.
This morning, I looked out my window to see my longtime neighbor gesturing toward my house while talking to one of my new WELS neighbors. I knew what they were talking about. It was my Biden sign.
I’m a Democrat and I’m gay. I was told recently that people in my neighborhood consider me "radical." I was also told that I have a neighbor who thinks "people like (me) should keep it to themselves."
I take good care of my property — because my mother taught me that we have a responsibility to the people around us. I’m quiet, and I try to greet people when I’m outside. I have a rainbow windsock hanging in my backyard, and I have a Biden sign facing the street. Does that make me "radical"?
My longtime neighbor has two sons who are police officers. Donald Trump has told us that if we support Biden, we don’t support the police. So has everyone at Fox News. It is an intentional lie. It’s a scare tactic. Most of these men and women are brave, decent people who are trying to keep us all safe, and I respect them and the sacrifices they make.
What I don’t respect are white supremacists who have made their way onto police forces all across the country and are too quick to use lethal force against unarmed black people. Supporting Joe Biden means supporting efforts to address this problem, not eliminating support for police.
Another neighbor has a T-shirt that says "I’m sorry, I can’t hear you over my freedom." Ah, freedom. Freedom doesn’t mean that you have a perfect right to do whatever you please regardless of the consequences to others. Freedom, in America, means that if we recognize and respect the law, we are free to live our lives as we see fit so long as we do no harm to others.
Wearing a mask to get this pandemic under control is not a matter of "freedom" or "personal choice." This is a global health crisis the likes of which we have never seen before. It doesn’t matter what your personal "beliefs" might be — none of us has the "freedom" to risk the health of those around us because we believe what Donald Trump says instead of what infectious disease experts say.
I make my living as an artist. I am unemployed because large public events can no longer be held safely. The longer this pandemic lasts, the longer many of us will be unable to make a living. I look at the "freedom" people — gathering in bars, gathering in restaurants, gathering in churches and religious schools — and it strikes me that their behavior is the reason we have been unable to get this pandemic under control.
Which brings us back to Donald Trump. Why, I continue to ask myself, do evangelicals — supposed devout Christians — continue to support a man who has demonstrated over and over and over how deeply un-Christian he is? He is a sexual predator, a liar, a cheat, a racist, a narcissist, an uneducated fool who cares for nothing but his own power and ego. He is responsible for thousands of unnecessary deaths due to his utter refusal to listen to health experts. He is a criminal and the most corrupt president this country has seen.
Why do the "religious" still support him? The courts. Mitch McConnell has made no secret of the fact that his life’s goal is to pack the courts with conservative zealots. And it’s working.
The people who cry out about "liberty" and "freedom" are, in fact, after something quite different. We already have freedom of religion in America; it’s part of our Constitution. "Religious liberty," on the other hand, seeks to deny people who do not adhere to evangelical Christianity the right to live their lives without judgment and interference, and to practice or not practice whatever religion they choose. "Religious liberty" seeks to deny goods and services — sometimes lifesaving medications and procedures — to people whose beliefs conservative Christians disapprove.
Lastly, and woven through all of this, is "law and order." Trump and his sycophants want us to believe that riots, destruction, protests, shootings and looting are the fault of far-left "radicals." No, this has all happened under Donald Trump’s watch, and it’s his responsibility — he gave voice, permission and tiny thumbs up to white supremacists and he has embraced their frightening vision of our future.
I consider myself a patriot because I love what this country is supposed to be and what we are supposed to stand for — not for what we have become. Donald Trump needs to go. And if that opinion makes me "radical," well, so be it. — Respectfully, Robert Farrell, Fort Atkinson.
