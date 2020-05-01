Trump not my representative
Editor, Daily Union: I am a Christian. I am also pro-life. Contrary to what many people automatically assume, I am not a Republican. I have, as an Independent voter, supported many good Republicans and Democrats over the years and will continue to do so.
I value life. I also value truth, integrity, transparency, equality, compassion for the less fortunate, marital fidelity, and justice for all American citizens.
I cannot, in good conscience, support a president who continually lies; refuses to reveal his tax records even though he promised to do so if elected; fires anyone in his power who disagrees with him; resorts to childish name-calling for those he cannot fire; offends our allies while sidling up to North Korea and Russia; treats women as sexual objects and brags about it; uses vulgar language; bullies his employees and anyone under him; pays off prostitutes; has been unfaithful to his wives; devalues other races, ethnicities, women and immigrants even though he is married to one; tells citizens to stay at home during this COVID-19 pandemic and at the same time encourages protesters to “liberate” their states from stay-at-home orders; spouts out dangerous ideas like injecting disinfectants into COVID-19 patients and calls it “sarcasm”; never takes responsibility for his words or actions, but is quick to blame others; only cares about himself and will say anything to get re-elected.
President Donald Trump does not represent me and the values that I hold dear.
I know that I am not alone in my viewpoint. I encourage everyone to vote in November. I pray that our election will be free of foreign interference this time around. — Respectfully submitted, Marsha Wilson, Fort Atkinson.
