Trump should resign
Editor, Daily Union: People have been asking why the Donald Trump administration is held in such low esteem by the public, down now into the 40-percent favorable range, when Trump has accomplished so much in just his first term as president. The answer might lie in the area of miscommunication: what Trump views as "accomplishment" others consider regression, suppression or, simply, lobbying.
On balance, Trump has brought about changes to our national fabric, which he promised repeatedly during the 2016 presidential campaign, few positive and none to America’s credit.
Finally, Trump, never one to miss an opportunity to miss an opportunity, has missed another chance to redeem himself as a leader of the free world with his inept and confused leadership in the face of the world’s newest pandemic and almost total economic recession. Supporters will not recognize the Trump governmental failures leading to over 30,000 deaths in the U.S., but will focus on someone else as contributing to the lack of a unified federal response. Obama, Democrats, Pelosi, WHO, the media, cable TV?
The only positives of the pandemic response is the selfless dedication of medical staffs, first responders and others tasked to mediate with COVID-19 in saving as many humans as possible. No thanks to Trump.
If ever there was an opportune time to resign, this is it for Donald Trump, one of the few positives that could be a byproduct of this pandemic. — Sincerely, John Newhouse, Whitewater.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.