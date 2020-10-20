Trump's many accomplishments
Editor, Daily Union: Seems like the Trump haters are more interested in what he says or tweets, often taking his words out of text or believing lies about what he had said. Well, let's review what his administration has accomplished.
Starting with the Chinese crud, he started the travel bans, which Biden was against. Dr. Fauci says they probably saved 2,000 lives. The Democrats were saying that the virus was just a diversion from their impeachment farce.
Remember the miserable economy and high unemployment we had under the Obama/Biden eight years? Once President Trump was elected, the stock market immediately turned around, the president reversed the heavy government regulations brought by Obama/Biden, and then signed a tax-reduction act which charged up the economy with record low unemployment rates for Blacks, and four decades-low unemployment for women and Latinos. The tax act substantially benefited people with incomes of $25,000 to $100,000 and made our corporations competitive with foreign ones. Biden has said he will reverse those tax reductions on day one if he wins.
The president dumped the NAFTA trade deal and established the more U.S.-favorable MCA, which Harris voted against. He also has completed 400 miules of new border wall and has funding for another 700 miles. Trump made agreements with Mexico and Central America, which have produced better control of the illegal entries.
The president has embraced oil and coal to the point where the U.S. is the number-one energy producer in the world. Besides the lower prices for everyone, the fracking has reduced the carbon output by our country. Biden has promised to end all fossil fuels and both him and Harris have been against fracking for eyars, although they recently decided to lie about that.
The president brought our defense spending back up to date and improved the shoddy services at the sub-par VA hospitals.
President Trump has produced a myriad of foreign successes. He quickly kicked ISIS out of their land holdings and killed their leader, al-Baghdadi. He also killed the major Iranian-backed terrorist, Soleimani. Biden was against that operation. Trump canceled that worthless Obama deal with Iran and has isolated them while suppressing their economy. No more sending billions to the mullahs to spending on terrorism.
After years of hollow promises, it took Trump to move our Israeli embassy to Jerusalem. His administration brokered peace deals between Israel and both Bahrain and United Arab Emirates, as well as between Kosovo and Serbia. He has been nominated for Nobel Peace Prizes for these historic triumphs. Pelosi has called them just diversions from the COVID.
The president has NATO paying what they had promised. By leveraging tariffs, he has implemented more favorable trade with the Chinese Communists and started combating their theft of our intellectual property in the campuses, corporations and technical companies.
He has completed all of these accompishments and more while dealing with a dishonest, hostile press and a phony Russian conspiracy concocted by Clinton, Obama, Biden, the FBI and the CIA. — Sincerely, Roy. W. Heine, Hebron.
