Truth, justice prevailed
Editor, Daily Union: The nightmare is over!
Our family would like to publicly thank all of (the Rev.) Bill Nolan's supporters who were either present at the Jefferson County Courthouse last week, sent cards, notes, texts, called or emailed him the last year and four months.
Most of all, thank you for your love, your support and your prayers. We are eternally grateful to each and every one of you.
All of us have known from the beginning that Bill was not capable of such a horrendous crime. The jury did not know my brother, yet were still able to see there was reasonable doubt to the allegations.
Thank you, jurors, who, when poresented with the facts, returned the not-guilty verdict.
Finally, thank you to Jonas and Sarah for the incredible job of defending Bill, who admitted to me that they truly believed in his innocence from the beginning.
Truth and justice prevailed.
Thank you from the bottom of our hearts! — The Nolan family, signed by Patti Lorbecki, Jefferson.
