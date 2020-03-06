Turbine decision disappointing
Editor, Daily Union: As a professional engineer with many years experience in the renewable energy field, I have always taken great pleasure in the fact that Fort Atkinson had its own little wind farm on the west side of town, with the two turbines installed at the high school and the Madison College campus. I realized, however, several weeks ago, that the turbine at the campus had been out of service for quite a while, and I was very disappointed yesterday to read of the reason why, and what the college plans to do with it.
It seems that the machine has an issue with the generator bearings, which will cost $100,000 to fix. The college has decided that this is too much to spend, on top of the initial investment of $580,000 (which is a sunk cost, by the way), and has, therefore, decided that it must be demolished and the parts sold off to help recover some of the costs.
In its place, the college will build a photovoltaic (PV) array, of 50-percent greater capacity than the turbine, which, they hope, will generate 100 percent of the campus’ electric energy requirements. This solar energy system will probably cost between $300,000 and $400,000, and will produce a little over 180,000 kWh annually, in my estimation.
I would like to propose an alternative approach that I hope the Ccollege will consider, that uses the existing asset, adds renewable energy capacity and meets the college’s goal of supplying 100 percent of its energy from renewable sources. First, while the fact that the machine has failed relatively early in its life is a concern, there is no reason why it cannot be returned to service (after fixing the underlying problem) and, if properly maintained, cannot operate for another 20 years or more. It will cost only $100,000 to do this and the machine should generate in excess of 140,000 kWh of energy every year.
Second, to supplement this, a much smaller PV system than currently planned could be built to supply the balance of the electric energy used annually by the campus. This smaller system might cost around $90,000 to $100,000, for a total investment in the whole project of around $200,000 — half the price of the planned PV system. I
n that I don’t have access to the actual cost and production data, these calculations are based on generally accepted industry rules of thumb for the PV system and some predicted performance data for the wind turbine, which I found online. However, my experience tells me these numbers are in the ballpark. If so, wouldn’t this be a much more cost-effective approach?
I would be very interested to hear the thoughts of the college’s administration on whether this approach was considered and, if so, why it was rejected. — Sincerely, Michael J. Marr, P.E., Fort Atkinson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.