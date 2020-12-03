Show proof of election fraud
Doesn’t it seem strange that so many flag-waving, supposedly democracy-loving, fellow citizens refuse to accept the tenant that in a Democracy a majority of voters decide on who our elected leaders are to be? The simple inescapable fact is that Joe Biden received more than 6.5 million more votes than President Donald Trump. The U.S. just wasn’t all that into the Orange Man. Now, if you have verifiable proof that the election was fraudulent, by all means show it to the American people so that your “facts” can be evaluated and verified. Why is it that we don’t see that?
If Ralph Peters’ letter of 12/2 recounting an article in The Federalist is the best this area has to offer in terms of trying to maintain the fiction that the election was a fraud, I can only conclude that some people have no problem embarrassing themselves.
“President Trump gained about 10 million votes in 2020 yet he still lost the election” while Biden “consistently trailing President Trump in measures of voter enthusiasm.” Perhaps the Donald’s underwater approval ratings had something to do with losing by over 6.5 million votes.
“Biden under-performed Hillary Clinton in every major metro area around the country, save for Milwaukee, Detroit, Atlanta and Philadelphia.” The Federalist even retracted this as untrue. “Big cities in swing states run by Democrats... the vote even exceeded the number of registered voters.” So perhaps Mr. Peters can tell us the names of the precincts and the cities and states where this occurred so that we can get the actual data to compare because fact-checkers can’t.
There are, instead, hundreds of sworn affidavits in which Trump supporters articulate things while serving as untrained volunteers observing the vote-counting process. Those statements rarely even allege fraudulent activity. Most instead document suspicious-seeming things, allegations that the city of Detroit aptly described as being “grounded in an extraordinary failure to understand how elections function.”
Just because someone is willing to swear under oath that they saw something happen doesn’t mean that what they saw happen was what they believed it to be.
So keep cheering Rudy on. Pay no attention to Trump’s Attorney General. Pay no attention to the Dept. of Homeland Security head of election security. I’m sure you will be focused on laying out the multitude of examples of fraud here on the pages of the Daily Union for all of us to examine. Just give Rudy a call, if he’s not too busy arranging his pardon.
Respectfully,
Dave Tuten
Fort Atkinson
