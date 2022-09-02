The world, we are often told, is now defined by great power competition, where states like China and Russia are either seeking to overthrow the so-called rules-based international order or stealthily working within the system to change it to their benefit.
The Biden administration’s foreign policy strategy is prefaced in large measure on the great power paradigm, and senior U.S. officials like Secretary of State Antony Blinken frequently invoke the theme during their remarks.
Part of maintaining healthy great power relations, however, is ensuring states like the U.S., China and Russia communicate with one another. The diverging policies, conflicting world views and multiple grievances may not be resolved.
Unfortunately, this communication is breaking down — and what’s worse, the parties don’t seem especially concerned about it. The U.S., China and Russia are all contributing to the complications in their own way.
Take the U.S.-China relationship, arguably the most important on the planet. With both countries comprising approximately more than 40% of the world’s wealth and over half of its total military expenditure, a hypothetical conflict between these two powers would cause catastrophic material and economic damage in terms of lost lives.
The former general used a session with Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue this June, in part, to build a personal rapport.
Yet House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s August visit to Taiwan (followed shortly by another U.S. congressional delegation to the island) seems to have spoiled U.S.-China dialogue on multiple issues of mutual concern, at least for the time being.
As expected, the Chinese Communist Party reacted to Pelosi’s trip, the first from a U.S. speaker in a quarter-century, with anger and intensity.
U.S. officials couldn’t get their Chinese counterparts on the phone during the drills either. While the White House called China’s aggressive actions after Pelosi’s visit a “manufactured crisis,” Beijing clearly believed such maneuvers were necessary to both register disapproval and remind Washington that the People’s Liberation Army can squeeze Taiwan at any time.
Once again, President Biden began his tenure with the right goal in mind: forging a “stable and predictable relationship” with Moscow. While Russia is far weaker compared with its Soviet predecessor, it is still the world’s largest nuclear weapons power, with more than 6,200 nuclear warheads in its stockpile. Russia is also a permanent member of the U.N. Security Council, which means that any initiative Washington wants to achieve through the council would need Russian support.
Events have gotten in the way. The brutal war in Ukraine has made the stable and predictable ties Biden once aimed for practically impossible. It’s now highly unlikely the U.S. and Russia will ever get back to a businesslike relationship as long as Russian troops remain on Ukrainian soil — and judging by Russia’s preparations for an apparent annexation of Ukraine’s Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, the prospect of a U.S.-Russia detente gets more far-fetched by the day.
There are hawkish elements in Washington, Beijing and Moscow who aren’t especially worried about these developments.
However, it would be highly irresponsible if the potential risks of reduced diplomatic contact were ignored or glossed over. As Biden said during his November phone call with Xi, competition should not lead to conflict. But it’s hard to envision the world’s major powers averting it without pragmatic communication.
