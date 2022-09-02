The world, we are often told, is now defined by great power competition, where states like China and Russia are either seeking to overthrow the so-called rules-based international order or stealthily working within the system to change it to their benefit.

The Biden administration’s foreign policy strategy is prefaced in large measure on the great power paradigm, and senior U.S. officials like Secretary of State Antony Blinken frequently invoke the theme during their remarks.

