Unlucky winners
Editor, Daily Union: For only a dollar or two, you can be one of Wisconsin's lucky lottery winners, winning thousands or even millions of dollars just by playing Pick 3, Pick 4, Pick 5, SuperCash, Mega Millions, Megabucks or Powerball. You can even spend your hard-earned money on a variety of scratch-off tickets.
Oh no, gambling isn't your lifestyle? Too bad, as everyone in Wisconsin gets a chance to win a fiddle of gold and it's free, no money necessary.
The coronavirus is real and it is here, but you can't tell the Republican majority in our statehouse and our GOP-controlled state Supreme Court that our lives matter. They won't listen.
An epidemic of COVID-19 is sweeping all of our lives, but the Republicans are bent on playing politics and destroying the Democratic governor. By doing so, they are using our lives in their game of Russian roulette.
Thank you, Gov. Tony Evers, for doing a great job and trying to keep us safe through these hard times despite the tools you have to work with.
To the state GOP, the Walker era is over; we, the people, have voted in a new governor, and we trust him.
To the carnival-barking conservative rockin' Robin Vos, you are only a court jester in your party, and Scott Fitzgerald, our lives mean more than opening up golf courses and bars.
Election time is creeping up on us, just like the virus. I've heard all of the king's horses and all of the king's men won't put Scottie back in office again.
Have a blessed day. — Wayne Hasel Sr., Fort Atkinson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.