Unsubstantiated claim
Editor, Daily Union: A recent letter to your paper concludes with the words:
“On any given day in any town or city, an encounter between cop and perpetrator, whatever the combination of race, can invariably go south. However, the only ones that go viral, causing riots, are between white cop and black civilian, despite them being a fraction of the total number of encounters.”
Leaving aside the carelessness of equating unarmed, and now dead, citizens with “perpetrators” (of such capital offenses as illegally selling cigarettes, allegedly passing a counterfeit bill, or sleeping off a drunk), the reader is left wishing that some evidence, statistical or other, had been offered to back up the assertion that these and other violent, often fatal, confrontations are “a fraction of the total number of encounters.” How small a fraction? How large? How do you know?
In the absence of such supporting information, the claim is no more than wishful thinking, bringing to mind Hemingway’s fitting phrase: “Isn’t it pretty to think so?” — John H. Callan, Fort Atkinson.
