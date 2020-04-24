Urgency is yesterday
Editor, Daily Union: I watched 60 Minutes Sunday, April 19, and heard the simplest sentence that summed up the pandemic in our country now.
Jose Andres, a chef, restaurant owner and founder of the World Central Kitchen, said, “The urgency of now, is yesterday.”
There is no better explanation for where we find ourselves handling this situation from health providers, to the economy, to food banks, to farmers dumping milk and plowing under crops, to all the workers who are risking their health to do their jobs, to all the politicians who are more interested in re-election than doing their jobs at every level.
Mr. Andres was born in Spain and in that simple sentence, he understood more about this country than a lot of us do now or ever will. — Delores Burrington, Palmyra
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.