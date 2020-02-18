Use less plastic
Editor, Daily Union: Single-use plastic is a big part of our lives. In our quest for efficiency, we have overlooked the damage caused by these plastics.
Though each one may be small, together they are a danger, especially as they end up in the oceans, where they are killing and damaging the creatures living there. At the present rate of waste, the ocean will be half single-use plastic by 2050, because the stuff takes centuries to disintegrate, meanwhile breaking down into tiny particles upon which fish feed.
The environmental group, Sustain Jefferson, is leading a project now and I hope you can join in their efforts. First, let your grocery store know that you are in favor of phasing out of single-use plastic. Another really good start would be using multi-use bags at checkout; sturdy cloth bags and even multiple-use plastic is a great and easy way to do this.
Save your produce bags for reuse; they can easily be rinsed out from time to time. Keep a few bags in your car and before long your arms will feel empty if you try to enter a grocery store without them.
There's a lot we have to do if we are going to clean up our planet, but this is an easy and necessary beginning step. In fact, if we cannot do this, then our future does not look healthy. — Jean Brooks, Fort Atkinson.
