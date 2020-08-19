The City of Milwaukee is taking a $200 million hit because the coronavirus forced the Democratic National Convention to go virtual, but we must admit, the event has been rather fun to watch.
Traditional political conventions are comprised of lengthy speeches and delegates decked out in red, white and blue. Buttons, flags, balloons, funny hats and placards round out their outfits as they chant and cheer for their preferred candidates.
Take all that away and what do you have? Actually, a more interesting — and compelling — event.
The first two nights of the convention have made for darn good television. With Joe Biden’s grandchildren reciting the Pledge of Allegiance and a multicultural and multigenerational Zoom choir representing all 50 states, the District of Columbia, the Cheyenne Nation and five terrirories singing a moving rendition of the “Star-Spangled Banner,” it kicked off with a bang. Patriotism and the faces of America ... what could be better?
Well, the speakers, for one thing. In live and pre-recorded speeches as well as quick clips, the Democrats have paraded out people of all walks of life, generations, cultural and ethnic backgrounds and even political parties. Of course, there are the heavy hitters like Michelle Obama, Bill Clinton, Colin Powell, Bernie Sanders and Nancy Pelosi. But there also have been the brother of George Floyd, and the daughter of a Trump supporter who died of COVID-19. The overall message: There never has been a more important time for Americans to cast a vote for unity.
Speeches have been limited from one to five minutes, forcing them to be short and sweet, to the point, concise ... and listenable. The speakers are not talking to a convention hall full of like-minded delegates. They are having a direct conversation with the American people watching on TV or their Smartphones. No time for pontificating so viewers doze off. Point given. Point taken. Move on.
While kind of hokey, we also can’t help but enjoy the clips of “just plain folks” applauding as they watch the convention from their livingrooms. Sure, once in a while they’re a few beats off cue, but it still gives a taste of the “crowd” without the long, drawn-out applause. Homespun fun. Regular Americans. Just like the rest of us watching from our livingrooms.
And the roll call ... just how great was that? Seeing Americans casting their ballots at historical sites, tourist attractions and other venues significant to their home states: Maryland’s Frederick Douglas statue, Alabama’s Edmund Pettus Bridge, Rhode Island’s oceanside calamari, Nebraska’s meatpacking plant worker wearing a snow leopard facemask, Nevada’s hospitality workers in Las Vegas, and the Northern Mariana Islanders adorned with flower crowns. And they offered messages ... on the economy, climate change, immigration, diversity, the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, the fact that while the U.S. territories get to nominate political candidates, they don’t get to vote.
New York Times columnist Giovanni Russonello wrote that Monday’s speaker lineup, all presenting virtually to empty rooms, came off like “a strained telethon.” Fine, but who among us has never sat glued in front of the TV watching a Jerry Lewis Muscular Dystrophy Telethon hour in and hour out all Labor Day?
This has been a year like none other, for a variety of reasons, and losing 50,000 visitors to Milwaukee is greatly disappointing. Hopefully, the city will be considered for hosting in 2024.
But for now, holding a convention via Zoom — an online audio and web conferencing platform that six months ago few of us had ever heard of, much less used — seems to be working better than expected.
We look forward to the virtual Republican National Convention next week ... and how these unprecedented events might transform political conventions for years to come.
