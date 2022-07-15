I am pleased that in this conservative town churches with dogma that suggest otherwise will be attending the entertainment in Riverside Park 30 July, 2022. One hopes that eyes will be opened to understand lives outside their comfortable, secure faith communities.
Unfortunately, American society at the moment is not taking opportunities like this to find out more about how our neighbors live. We tend to insist that everyone live like cookie cutter Us. This event is, after all, entertainment for neighbors who relatively recently found their voice, and wish to express themselves. And this is nothing new.
I have read about how this will be some event threatening children. How? Don’t children love playing dress up as entertainment? Is this something parents must forbid as deviant behavior?
In the movie "Some Like It Hot," Jack Lemmon and Tony Curtis spend most of the movie dressed up as women. It is the source of the comedy in the movie. It’s a good movie.
William Saroyan wrote a note at the end of his play "The Time of Your Life." It reads in part, “In the time of your life, live – so that in that good time there shall be no ugliness or death for yourself or for any life your life touches. Seek goodness everywhere, and when it is found, bring it out of its hidingplace and let it be free and unashamed. . . . discover in all things that which shines and is beyond corruption. Encourage virtue in whatever heart it may have been driven into secrecy and sorrow by the shame and terror of the world. Ignore the obvious, for it is unworthy of the clear eye and the kindly heart. . . . . In the time of your life, live – so that in that wondrous time you shall not add to the misery of the world, but shall smile to the infinite delight and mystery of it.”
Let’s go to the park on the 30th to be entertained. Let’s learn more about the delight and the mystery of the world in which we live.
