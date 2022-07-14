This past month, our activist US Supreme Court has handed down a number of troubling decisions, the most egregious being the stripping of women’s constitutional right to abortion.
The court extremists tell us that abortion is not a right because the word does not appear anywhere in the Constitution. Yet this is the same court that has said corporations are people and money is speech, though these concepts are also never. This is blatant hypocrisy.
However, there is still hope, because the court’s recent decision did not address the fact that laws restricting or prohibiting abortion are unconstitutional based on first amendment rights.
There is no doubt about it, abortion is a religious issue.
I was confirmed into the Lutheran Church of America (LCA) in 1967. As part of my confirmation instruction, I was taught the following:
1) Humans are differentiated from the rest of the animal kingdom because God has endowed us with a soul.
2) The soul enters the body at physical birth.
This means that, prior to physical birth, the human fetus is no different than any other animal and has no rights different from any other animal. For this reason, the fetus cannot be called such things as a “baby” or an “unborn child”. It is simply a fetus. If you believe that abortion is wrong, then you must also believe that the slaughter of animals for food is wrong. I believe in the sanctity of life, and life begins at physical birth. You may believe otherwise, and that is your right, but you do not have the right to ESTABLISH your beliefs as law.
The 1st amendment states “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof;” That’s a pretty clear statement. Also, the due process clause of the 14th Amendment protects these rights from interference by state governments. I found that some experts expect the current activist conservative members of the court to reject this argument. They will say that the government can establish a religious abortion ban because it has a compelling interest to protect an “unborn child.” But such a stand, would be establishing their own religious views (that a fetus is an “unborn child”). This would be a violation of their oath to uphold the Constitution. Of course an oath of office seldom stops these conservative extremists.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.