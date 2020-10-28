Vote for Becker
Editor, Daily Union: As Mason Becker heads down the home stretch to become our representative in the 33rd Wisconsin Assembly District, he follows a public service path begun 22 years ago.
Today, many know Mason as president of the Fort Atkinson City Council. However it was on the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater campus, as a freshman, that he entered his first election. He won, earning a seat on the Residence Hall Council. Fellow council members elected him treasurer.
Mason stayed active in residence hall service, eventually being elected to the Executive Board of the UW-Whitewater Residence Hall Association. It was there Mason learned to listen to people's concerns and work within an organization to offer help.
Following graduation, he worked for the WFAW radio station, where he called on businesses in the WFAW listening area. This area encompasses much of our Assembly district. While working with many small businesses, Mason accomplished two goals. He learned how to help business owners communicate effectively to their customers and prospects. He also learned what a southeastern Wisconsin business needed to do to be successful.
This background helped him transition to becoming a small business owner like his parents. His life's path helped him become actively involved in assisting the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce.
As a three-term city council member and public servant, Mason knows challenging issues rarely have easy fixes. He says the only way to improve people's lives in a meaningful, sustainable way, is to listen as completely as possible and to do the hard work of working together to find a solution. It's evident that what he learned about finding common ground between 18- and 22-year-olds during his residence hall association experience, has transferred to our city council and will follow him to Madison.
Mason has campaigned on a message of values, like building up a caring community, stepping up to support neighbors and conserving the natural resources we rely on. He's been working hard to model these values and to build bridges across political differences.
Currently, Mason and the rest of our council members are looking to the future as they evaluate the best candidate to lead Fort Atkinson as its new full-time city manager. This interview process requires everyone to understand the relationship between local and state government.
The journey Mason began 22 years ago has taken him to the steps of the Wisconsin State Capitol. He knows it will take the efforts of many for him to be seated when our state Assembly meets in January. Let there be no doubt about his intentions. Mason believes officeholders are public servants, not party servants. He is asking for your vote if you believe in these same principles.
Vote Mason Becker for Assembly between now and Nov. 3. — Bruce Meyer, Fort Atkinson.
