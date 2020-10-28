Vote for Fair Maps
Editor, Daily Union: A Facebook post prompted me to research the referendum question on the Jefferson County ballot to more fully understand it. It is important that people understand what a "yes" or "no" vote means. (If you aware of the People's Map Commission created by Governor Evers, this is not a vote on that.*)
State law dictates that every 10 years, once the census has been completed, the district boundaries for state and Congressional districts be redrawn. The law states that they shall be drawn by the state Legislature. That law will stay in place until the Legislature changes it. A governor cannot change it.
This current method can give whichever political party is in power an "artificial level of dominance" over the system, since they can redraw maps to ensure they stay in power. Many have suggested that a fairer system would be to have a nonpartisan independent commission draw these lines.
To learn the will of the people as to whether this change to a nonpartisan method should occur, many counties, including Jefferson, have placed advisory referendums on their ballots. The idea is that if the people express a desire to change to a nonpartisan method, maybe the Legislature will take that advice and make that change.
The long and short of it is, if you deem it fairer to have nonpartisan drawing of district lines, you should aspirationally vote "yes." (To repeat, it is still the Legislature that would pass a new law.) Your vote either way is to advise the Legislature.
*There is probably some confusion on the issue because Governor Evers has created an advisory People's Map Commission. A panel of three retired judges chose nine people from applications to serve on the commission. This commission has no official power to redraw — it is also purely advisory. Its goal is to hold hearings throughout the state to learn what people want, to consult with experts, and then to use that knowledge to create maps and then present them for the Legislature's consideration. This is not what you are voting on.
You are voting on whether you think the Legislature should transfer its powers to a nonpartisan independent commission that it would create. Trust your instincts — a nonpartisan group redrawing the lines would be fairer than either party in power being able to draw them to keep itself in power. — Kitty Welch, Fort Atkinson.
