Vote for Joe Biden
Editor, Daily Union: For nine months, the people of the United States have been in the grips of a pandemic that doesn’t differentiate between people based on their political parties. For the same nine months, the current administration has failed to put together a comprehensive, national plan for containing the virus and keeping citizens safe. In fact, activities by the president and his administration have promoted activities that defied what leading scientists said were safe practices, such as mask wearing and social distancing.
Instead of being a good example of safe behavior, it is like he has deliberately thumbed his nose at it in deliberate defiance of science. His continual denial of science and lack of positive leadership has led to many unnecessary deaths. He is still denying we are going into a long, dark winter of increased cases and deaths, despites all expert’s predictions. Nine months later and he still does not have a comprehensive plan.
Can we afford the human cost to keep him as president for four more years? I don’t think so. We need to vote for Vice President Biden and start treating the virus as the threat it is.
The Wisconsin Legislature is no better. Despite the spiking number of active cases and death numbers we are seeing every day and the growing positivity rate we are encountering, has our Legislature been at work trying to do something productive to help the citizens of Wisconsin? No. They remain missing in action … for nearly 200 days now! The only activity from them has been to sue the governor over his mask mandate and other efforts to contain the virus.
Governor Evers has tried to do his job of protecting Wisconsinites, but Speaker Vos and gang have tied his hands at every turn. To what end? To make us one the nation’s least-safe states in the country due to high COVID positivity rates. They have had their chance to take care of us and they have failed miserably. It’s time to take out the trash.
My husband and I are in the age group that is more susceptible to reacting badly to COVID and we also help take care of my 83-year-old mother, who is, of course, high risk, and we need leaders who will step up and make the tough calls to make this state safer while we get this pandemic under control. We need leaders who will put citizens ahead of party. We need leaders who will go to work and actually work for the people. We need change in Madison.
We have an opportunity for change on Nov. 3rd. Vote for Mason Becker to represent the Assembly District 33, vote for Melissa Winkler to represent the Assembly District 38 or vote for Abbey Lowery in Assembly District 37.
You have an opportunity to control part of your destiny on Nov. 3 by voting. Vote like your life depends on it … because this year it does. Voting is not just a privilege, it’s a responsibility, so do your duty as a citizen. Vote. — Respectfully Submitted, Kathy Marr, Fort Atkinson.
(0) comments
