Vote for Karofsky
Editor, Daily Union: I am writing to urge everybody to vote for Judge Jill Karofsky for Wisconsin Supreme Court.
The role of the court is to interpret law, and not to pursue a partisan political agenda. Her opponent is a political hack who is being supported for the position by some pretty extreme groups. One group actually wants to rewrite the Wisconsin Constitution to outlaw birth control.
We need to fill that spot with a well respected, highly intelligent judge like Jill Karofsky. Please join me in supporting her in next month's election. — Dick Schultz, Fort Atkionson.
