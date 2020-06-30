Vote for Palzewicz
Editor, Daily Union: Our longtime congressman, Jim Sensenbrenner, is retiring and we have an exciting opportunity to send a new representative to Washington. I was thrilled when I learned that Brookfield business advisor Tom Palzewicz was entering the race.
Tom is a Navy veteran who returned home to Wisconsin to earn his degree, work as a corporate accountant, and start up his own business consultancy to help people start and expand their businesses. He is independent-minded and will stand up for jobs, health care, and equality.
Although many of us in the district are excited about Tom’s candidacy, he faces an uphill battle in our heavily gerrymandered district. That’s because his opponent in the race, Scott Fitzgerald, actually redrew our Congressional District for his own benefit. I don’t think politicians should be able to choose their voters; voters should get to choose who best represents them.
I’m voting for Tom Palzewicz and I hope you will, too. Please tell your friends and family that we have a chance at fair representation in Congress! Find out more about Tom at tomforwi.com. — Lori Compas, Fort Atkinson.
