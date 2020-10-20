Vote out Trump, enablers
Editor, Daily Union: On June 5, 2020, this newspaper ran a piece entitled, "President emulates strongman tactics while testing his limits." The analysis includes a quote from Peter Wehner, a veteran of three Republican administrations and an ardent critic of President Trump: “It’s hard to envision any line that Donald Trump won’t cross or anything he won’t do. The question is whether the system of government, and the people who make up government and the court would be able to check him.”
Four months later, it is evident the institutions meant to provide a check on the president are steadily being co-opted to serve interests of the president over those of the country. Like strongmen around the world, President Trump forces out anyone who places loyal service to their country over blind obedience to Trump. He is using the Justice Department to persecute people who speak against the president or the administration and to further his re-election bid.
Republicans in Congress have shown no interest in performing the oversight of the executive branch that is a crucial part of the system of checks and balances designed by the founders. Senator Mitch McConnell held open hundreds of judicial vacancies during the Obama presidency that President Trump has since packed with judges with favorable views of a strong executive.
The founders gave the office of the president great powers. Besides Congress, a main check on potential abuse of power was thought to be the devotion of elected officials, including the president and Cabinet officers, to the spirit of democracy. The American people elected a president who is not faithful to the American ideal. Members of Congress who are empowered to check or remove the President refuse to do.
The only option left is for the American people to vote out this unfaithful president and all those who enable him. Thank you. — Carrie Doyle, Fort Atkinson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.