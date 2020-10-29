A decade ago, Jefferson County experienced a seismic shift in both its Congressional and state legislative districts. For instance, thanks to redistricting in the wake of the 2010 census, Republican U.S. Rep. F. James Sensenbrenner returned to covering all of Jefferson County in the 5th Congressional District, while then-U.S. Rep. Tammy Baldwin’s district moved further west.
In addition, the county was divided into four state Assembly districts, with some incumbents out of a seat. Readers might recall that was the case for Democratic state Rep. Andy Jorgensen, whose 37th District was moved far north of where it had been for more than quarter of a century, retaining only the City of Waterloo and Town of Ixonia in this county.
Meanwhile, Fort Atkinson and Jefferson were placed in the "new" 33rd Assembly District, while the Town of Koshkonong was divided between District 33 to the north and District 43 to the south. Many northern and western communities ended up in the redesigned District 38.
We could go on, but suffice it to say it was quite confusing and continues to be so.
Currently, Congressional and state legislative district boundaries are created through action by the state Senate, Assembly and governor. Back in 2010, Gov. Scott Walker and the Republicans were in control, so they had a lot to do with creating the jigsaw puzzle.
But their legislative map drawn in 2011 added greatly to their Republican advantage. Under the old map, Democrats had to outperform the GOP by 2 or 3 points statewide to have a good shot at winning control of the Assembly. But under the current map, Democrats need to outperform the Republicans by closer to 9 or 10 points statewide to have a good shot at a majority.
And that is gerrymandering: redrawing the boundaries of voting districts, according to population, after the federal census to give their party further advantage. It's not anything new; Democrats have done it in the past, as well.
No matter who is doing it, gerrymandering is unfair ... not only to the minority party, but to all Wisconsin residents. That is why the Fair Maps movement got under way and why an advisory referendum is on Jefferson County's ballot next Tuesday.
It reads: “Should the state Legislature pass a constitutional amendment that entrusts the redistricting process to an independent nonpartisan commission?”
The goal of Fair Maps is to achieve electoral maps created in 2021 through a “transparent process” that includes public input; consists of districts that reflect the statewide electorate; and respects communities of interest, such as municipal locales, school districts and communities of color.
What this means is a Democrat in a Republican-gerrymandered district is not likely to win election, and vice versa. So the voters casting ballots for the underdog party essentially end up being denied representation. Their vote is worthless.
And the process is costly. More than $4 million in taxpayer money was spent on litigating gerrymandered district boundaries drawn in 2011.
Surveys from Marquette University Law School in 2019 and February of 2020 show that at least 70 percent of Wisconsinites favor nonpartisan redistricting.
There are better ways, in particular, the 40-year-old “Iowa model” that was created by Republicans and never has been litigated. Career civil servants, not the political party in power, draw the maps according to criteria that prohibits them from using demographic voting data, as it was in 2011.
Whatever model is used, however, nothing can be done until the state decides to do something.
There are 11 Fair Maps referendums on the Nov. 3 ballot, including ours in Jefferson County. Our board of supervisors has voiced support for its approval and so does the Daily Union.
We encourage voters to say "yes" to the advisory redistricting referendum.
