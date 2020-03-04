We can begin in 2020
Editor, Daily Union: Whether we like it or not, the Trump administration is energizing a whole host of writers, journalists and reporters as they delve into the inner workings of the most corrupt administration this republic has ever witnessed. The spate of publications spilling all within the Oval Office and the West Wing by disaffected former employees and investigative reporters is difficult to keep up with.
Long before The Donald became serious about the presidency, he had very close ties to New York/New Jersey mobsters, Russian crooks, bank frauds, money laundering and the racket of his real estate management. Why would anyone believe this serial liar on the road to becoming president of the United States?
Due to his celebratory status, he has hoodwinked a gullible sector of the voting public, including the so-called “evangelical Christians,” and others. (But, it is a matter of record that in the election of 2016, more voters favored his opponent, than he.) This tight group of Republican voters were unaware of their enabling of a Trump administration of retrogression, which has been all too evident as his term has worn on.
The current governmental crisis over the coronavirus is only the most recent manifestation of the ineptitude of the federal government to come to grips with a major international medical/health dilemma. After cutting the budget for many of the governmental systems responsible for combating public health issues, it is no secret the Trump administration is speaking with a forked tongue for lack of a coherent policy, notwithstanding the appointment of the futile vice president as a coordinator. If things go sour, you know Pence will be responsible, not Trump.
When the final report is written on this presidency, will the American public acknowledge it was not a laudable effort and, as voters in a robust democratic Republic, will we be energized to overcome these four years of ineptitude and subversion by electing public servants, more interested in saving the Constitution and the United States, than enriching themselves?
We can begin in 2020. — Sincerely, John Newhouse, Whitewater.
